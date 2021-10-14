Russia Reports Record Daily Virus Cases, Deaths
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 02:30 PM
Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Russia on Thursday reported a pandemic high for both new coronavirus infections and fatalities from the virus over 24 hours, with the country's vaccination drive at a standstill.
An official government tally showed 31,299 new infections and 986 deaths, bringing Russia's total fatalities to 220,315 -- the highest toll in Europe.