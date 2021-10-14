Russia reports record daily virus cases, deaths

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Russia on Thursday reported a pandemic high for both new coronavirus infections and fatalities from the virus over 24 hours, with the country's vaccination drive at a standstill.

An official government tally showed 31,299 new infections and 986 deaths, bringing Russia's total fatalities to 220,315 -- the highest toll in Europe.