Russia Reports Record High Of Daily COVID-19 Cases

Mon 16th November 2020 | 03:20 PM

Russia reports record high of daily COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Russia has confirmed a record daily number of 22,778 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 1,948,603, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Monday.

Meanwhile, 303 new deaths were reported, taking the nationwide count to 33,489.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 6,360 new cases, taking its tally of infections to 516,574, the response center said.

According to the statement, 1,453,849 people have recovered, including 13,864 over the past day.

So far, over 69.1 million tests have been conducted across the country.

