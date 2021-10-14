UrduPoint.com

Russia Reports Record Number Of Daily COVID-19 Cases, Deaths

Thu 14th October 2021

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Russia registered 31,299 COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, a record high since the pandemic hit the country, taking the national tally to 7,892,980, the official monitoring and response center said Thursday.

The nationwide death toll grew by 986, the highest daily count, to 220,315. Recoveries increased by 21,670 to 6,937,756.

The capital Moscow reported 6,712 new cases, taking the city's caseload to 1,699,498.

Infections will continue to rise without an increase in vaccination rates and a decrease in social interactions, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko warned on Thursday.

He said on Wednesday that more than 51 million people in Russia had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, urging elderly citizens to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

