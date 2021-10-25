UrduPoint.com

Russia Reports Record Number Of Daily COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 05:10 PM

Russia reports record number of daily COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Russia has reported a record-high daily COVID-19 count of 37,930 infections over the past 24 hours, taking the national tally to 8,279,573, the official monitoring and response center said Monday.

Meanwhile, the nationwide COVID-19 death toll grew by 1,069 to 231,669, and recoveries increased by 20,690 to 7,186,611.

Moscow reported 7,778 new cases in the last 24 hours, up from 5,279 the day before, taking the capital's caseload to 1,774,707.

The level of herd immunity in the country stands at 45.7 percent, data released on Friday showed.

