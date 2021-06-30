Russia reports record virus deaths for second day in a row

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Russia on Wednesday reported 669 coronavirus deaths over the past 24 hours, a record number of fatalities for the second day in a row, according to a government tally.

The country is grappling with a spike of infections spurred by the highly infectious Delta variant, and President Vladimir Putin was expected to address the surge in cases during a televised phone-in session with Russians set to begin later Wednesday.