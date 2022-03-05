UrduPoint.com

Russia 'restricts Access' To Twitter Amid Invasion Of Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Russia 'restricts access' to Twitter amid invasion of Ukraine

Moscow, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Russia's media regulator Roskomnadzor "restricted access" to social media network Twitter after blocking Facebook in the country, Russian news agencies reported Friday.

According to Interfax and RIA Novosti news agencies, access to Twitter was restricted on the basis of a request of the Prosecutor General from February 24 -- the day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

An AFP journalist confirmed that Twitter was no longer refreshing its feed in Russia.

Roskomnadzor did not issue a statement to explain the reasons behind the decision.

Earlier on Friday, the media watchdog said it was blocking Facebook in Russia over several cases of "discrimination" towards state media.

The move was part of an unprecedented government crackdown on independent media and activists since the start of the Russian invasion.

The country's key remaining liberal media outlets have been shut down in recent days and a new law introducing harsh jail terms for publishing "fake news" about the war in Ukraine has forced others to abstain from covering that topic.

