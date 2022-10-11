UrduPoint.com

Russia Returns Bodies Of 62 Ukraine Soldiers: Kyiv

Umer Jamshaid Published October 11, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Russia returns bodies of 62 Ukraine soldiers: Kyiv

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Ukraine said Tuesday that it had negotiated the return of dozens of Ukrainian soldiers' remains from Russia, including servicemen killed at the Olenivka prison, which Kyiv said Russian forces shelled.

"Another transfer took place: 62 fallen heroes were returned home," the Ukrainian ministry responsible for separatist-held territory said on social media.

"The negotiations were difficult but... it was possible to return our soldiers, in particular, soldiers from ... Olenivka," the ministry added.

Russia and Ukraine in July accused each other of carrying out deadly bombardments on the jail holding captured servicemen in Kremlin-controlled Olenivka, in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region that Moscow has since annexed.

Kyiv denied targeting civilian infrastructure or prisoners of war. President Volodymyr Zelensky described what he called Russian shelling of the facility as a "war crime".

Russia said the Ukrainian prisoners held at the facility included members of the Azov battalion, who defended the Azovstal steel works as the last holdout in Ukraine's port city of Mariupol before surrendering to Moscow.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Jail Social Media Mariupol Donetsk July From

Recent Stories

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Uk ..

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Ukraine as Constructive - State ..

3 hours ago
 NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in ..

NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in Planetary Defense Test Missio ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'wors ..

Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'worst manifestation' of modern-day ..

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Jave ..

Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Javed Latif

3 hours ago
 Fuel Shortage in France May Lead to Food Supply Di ..

Fuel Shortage in France May Lead to Food Supply Disruptions - Association

3 hours ago
 Intermittent rain in capital turns weather a bit c ..

Intermittent rain in capital turns weather a bit cold

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.