Russia Says 2 Million Inoculated As Campaign Drags

Wed 10th February 2021

Russia says 2 million inoculated as campaign drags

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Russia has vaccinated more than two million people with its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, one of its developers said Wednesday, two months after the country began administering the jab to the public.

Deputy director of the Gamaleya research institute that developed the vaccine, Denis Logunov, was cited by the Interfax news agency as saying 2.2 million people had received the first dose of the two-dose jab, while 1.7 million people had gotten both.

The total is a far cry from the nearly 69 million people -- from a population of 150 million -- that Russia aims to inoculate before removing social distancing and other epidemiological measures.

Russia wasn't spared a second wave, but its authorities pinned hopes on ending the outbreak and buttressing the struggling economy with its vaccine rollout.

Moscow registered Sputnik V in August ahead of clinical trials and began administering it to the public in December before peer-reviewed results were available.

