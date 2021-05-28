Russia says Belarus flight ban 'endangers' passengers

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Russia said Friday that Western countries were being irresponsible and endangering passengers by banning flights over Belarus in response to Alexander Lukashenko's forced grounding of a Ryanair flight.

"What the West has done by introducing a ban on flights through Belarusian airspace for political reasons is completely irresponsible and endangers the safety of passengers," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Facebook.