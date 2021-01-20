UrduPoint.com
Russia Says Better With US Up To Biden

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 05:10 PM

Russia says better with US up to Biden

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :The Kremlin said Wednesday that any improvement in Moscow's tense relationship with Washington would depend on Joe Biden when he enters the White House.

The United States recently blamed Kremlin-backed hackers for a massive cyberattack that breached government institutions, adding to a long list of grievances plaguing ties between the former Cold War rivals.

"Russia will live as it has lived for hundreds of years: seeking good relations with the United States," the Kremlin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

Whether or not Washington works towards achieving the same goal "will depend on Mr Biden and his team," Peskov added.

