Russia says can provide Sputnik jabs for 50 mn Europeans

Moscow, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Russia said Thursday it will be able to provide its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for 50 million Europeans from June if it is approved by the European Medicines Agency.

"Following EMA approval, we would be able to provide vaccines for 50 million Europeans starting from June 2021," Kirill Dmitriyev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund which developed Sputnik, said.

The Amsterdam-based EMA Thursday started a "rolling review" of Sputnik V.