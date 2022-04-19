UrduPoint.com

Russia Says Destroyed Large Weapons Depot Near Lviv

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2022 | 01:00 AM

Russia says destroyed large weapons depot near Lviv

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Russia's army on Monday said it had destroyed a large depot of foreign weapons recently delivered to Ukraine near the western city of Lviv.

Russian planes in the morning struck a Ukrainian logistics centre holding "large batches of foreign weaponry, delivered to Ukraine over the past six days by the United States and European countries", and "destroyed" them, Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.

Konashenkov also said a store of ammunition was destroyed in the Kyiv region.

Russia's army says it has destroyed 16 Ukrainian military sites in total on Monday, including fuel and ammunition depots and a factory for repairing Tochka-U tactical missiles.

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Russia United States

Recent Stories

Hamza Shehbaz vows to serve people with dedication ..

Hamza Shehbaz vows to serve people with dedication

15 minutes ago
 2 railway police personnel killed in Pulwama attac ..

2 railway police personnel killed in Pulwama attack

15 minutes ago
 US Saw Over 140 Mass Shootings, 5 Mass Murders in ..

US Saw Over 140 Mass Shootings, 5 Mass Murders in 2022 - Research Group

27 minutes ago
 Serbia's Vucic Hopes to Strengthen Ties With US - ..

Serbia's Vucic Hopes to Strengthen Ties With US - Presidency

27 minutes ago
 US Treasury Says Russia Sanctions Can Be Reversed ..

US Treasury Says Russia Sanctions Can Be Reversed If Behavior Changes

27 minutes ago
 US Will Keep Careful Eye on China's Level of Suppo ..

US Will Keep Careful Eye on China's Level of Support for Russia Over Ukraine - S ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.