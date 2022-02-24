Russia says destroyed Ukraine airbases, air defences

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Russia's defence ministry said Thursday it had neutralised Ukrainian military airbases and its air defence systems, hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military offensive against his country's neighbour.

"Military infrastructure at Ukrainian army air bases has been rendered out of action," the defence ministry said in a statement carried by news agencies, which added that Kyiv's air defence systems were "eliminated".