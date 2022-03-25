UrduPoint.com

Russia Says Destroyed Ukraine's Largest Military Fuel Storage Site

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Russia says destroyed Ukraine's largest military fuel storage site

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Russia said Friday it had destroyed the largest remaining military fuel storage site in Ukraine, attacking it with Kalibr cruise missiles.

"On the evening of March 24, Kalibr high-precision sea-based cruise missiles attacked a fuel base in the village of Kalynivka near Kyiv," the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said it was Ukraine's largest remaining military fuel storage facility, supplying troops in the central part of the pro-Western country.

The announcement came on the 29th day of what Moscow has termed a "special military operation" in Ukraine, with thousands killed and more than 10 million displaced.

Since the start of Moscow's military action in Ukraine, Russian troops have destroyed more than 260 drones, over 1,580 tanks and other armoured vehicles and 204 anti-aircraft weapons systems, the ministry said.

While Ukrainian forces have stalled the initial Russian invasion and even launched some successful counterattacks, there are early signs that both sides are digging in for a long and bloody war that neither can easily win.

