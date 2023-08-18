Open Menu

Russia Says Destroys Drones In Moscow, Black Sea

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2023 | 09:50 AM

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Russian forces have destroyed Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow and its Black Sea Fleet, officials said, the latest in a surge of attacks on the capital and the flashpoint waterway.

Russia's defence ministry said its air force downed a Ukrainian drone over the capital at about 04:00 (0100 GMT) on Friday.

"The UAV, after being exposed to air defence weapons, changed its flight path and fell on a non-residential building in the Krasnopresnenskaya embankment area of Moscow," the ministry said on Telegram.

Moscow's mayor said emergency services were on the scene, but that early reports indicated there were no casualties.

"The wreckage of the UAV fell in the area of the Expo Centre, and did not cause significant damage to the building," Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram.

State-run news agency TASS reported that one of the walls of the venue's pavilion had partially collapsed, citing emergency services.

"The area of the collapse is about 30 square meters (323 square feet)," emergency services told TASS.

TASS also reported that the airspace near the international airport of Vnukovo was briefly closed, with departures and arrivals delayed, citing the aviation service.

The expo centre, on the Krasnopresnenskaya embankment of the Moskva River, hosts regular exhibitions and trade shows, according to its website.

The venue is 100 metres (328 feet) from Moscow-City, an office block in the capital's main business district that was struck twice within days by debris from downed drone strikes this month.

Until a series of attacks in recent months, the capital had not been targeted during the conflict in Ukraine, which began more than a year ago.

Last week, Russia destroyed a Ukrainian drone over Moscow's west, with debris landing in a park on the Karamyshevskaya embankment.

In May drones were shot down near the Kremlin, less than five kilometres from the Expo Centre.

On July 30, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that "war" was coming to Russia, with the country's "symbolic centres and military bases" becoming targets.

