Open Menu

Russia Says Destroys Three Ukrainian Drones Targeting Crimea Bridge

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Russia says destroys three Ukrainian drones targeting Crimea bridge

Moscow, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :Russia destroyed three Ukrainian naval drones that targeted the Crimea bridge, Moscow said early Saturday.

"On September 2, at about 02.20 am Moscow time (2320 GMT Friday), the third Ukrainian semi-submersible unmanned boat, sent by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge, was destroyed in the Black Sea," Russia's Ministry of Defence said on Telegram.

One drone was destroyed Friday and two others early Saturday, it said.

Kyiv, which says it plans to take Crimea back, has repeatedly targeted the strategic bridge that connects the peninsula to the Russian mainland.

Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, has been targeted by Kyiv throughout Moscow's Ukraine offensive but has recently come under more intense, increased attacks.

Last month, the peninsula's Russian-installed governor said Russian air defence forces had shot down three Ukrainian missiles over the bridge, one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's pet projects.

The 18-kilometre concrete bridge consists of two parallel structures, one reserved for road traffic and the other for rail traffic.

An attack in July caused major damage to the road section of the bridge, which is also used to transport military equipment.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Terrorist Governor Ukraine Moscow Russia Road Traffic Vladimir Putin July September

Recent Stories

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan, India to horns today

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan, India to horns today

16 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2023

4 hours ago
 MEPCO to extend relief for masses after govt decis ..

MEPCO to extend relief for masses after govt decision

13 hours ago
 Soupe snatches Vuelta stage seven win, Martinez st ..

Soupe snatches Vuelta stage seven win, Martinez still leads

13 hours ago
 Super Typhoon Saola nears Hong Kong, southern Chin ..

Super Typhoon Saola nears Hong Kong, southern China

13 hours ago
AJK PM asks public to pay electricity bills for sm ..

AJK PM asks public to pay electricity bills for smooth supply of system

13 hours ago
 Dubai Holding’s iconic 19.28-metre Hatta Sign br ..

Dubai Holding’s iconic 19.28-metre Hatta Sign breaks Guinness World Records ti ..

13 hours ago
 Balochistan CM expresses concern on smuggling of s ..

Balochistan CM expresses concern on smuggling of sugar

13 hours ago
 Ali Mardan Domki orders non-stop action against sm ..

Ali Mardan Domki orders non-stop action against smuggling of sugar

13 hours ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for savin ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for saving youth from drugs

13 hours ago
 Joburg fire toll rises as S.Africa debates 'hijack ..

Joburg fire toll rises as S.Africa debates 'hijacked' buildings

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous