Russia Says Eight Aboard Crashed Water-bomber Plane In Turkey

5 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 12:50 AM

Russia says eight aboard crashed water-bomber plane in Turkey

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Russia on Saturday said a water-dropping plane carrying eight people had crashed in Turkey during a firefighting mission.

The Russian defence ministry said the Be-200 plane went down around 1330 GMT and that on board were five Russian servicemen and three Turkish citizens, Moscow news agencies reported.

It did not clarify if there were any survivors.

The plane crashed near the southern city of Adana, it said.

Russian consular representatives and a defense ministry commission were on their way to the crash site.

