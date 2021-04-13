UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Says Expects Iran Nuclear Deal To Be Saved: Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 12:00 PM

Russia says expects Iran nuclear deal to be saved: Lavrov

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday said Moscow expected the Iranian nuclear deal to be saved and condemned EU sanctions against Iran, saying they could undermine sensitive nuclear talks.

"We expect that it will be possible to preserve the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action," Lavrov said after talks with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in Tehran. He also blasted recent EU sanctions on Iran, saying they sparked "a huge amount of questions".

Related Topics

Iran Moscow Russia Nuclear Tehran

Recent Stories

OPPO Releases New OPPO A54 in Pakistan

3 minutes ago

UAE leaders receive Ramadan greetings from Arab an ..

22 minutes ago

COVID-19 kills 108 people in Pakistan over last 24 ..

24 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 136.36 million

37 minutes ago

Security forces launch operation in South Wazirist ..

48 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 13, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.