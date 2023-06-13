Russia says German Leopard tanks, US Bradleys captured in Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Moscow said Tuesday that it had captured several German Leopard tanks and US Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, releasing footage showing Russian troops surveying the equipment supplied to Ukraine by Western countries.

"Leopard tanks and Bradley infantry fighting vehicles. These are our trophies. Equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Zaporizhzhia region," the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.

"Servicemen of the Vostok group inspect enemy tanks and infantry fighting vehicles captured in battle."