UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Says Industrial Output Shrank 6.6% In April

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 12:00 AM

Russia says industrial output shrank 6.6% in April

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Russia's industrial output fell by 6.6 percent in April year on year, dampened by a coronavirus lockdown, the state statistics agency said Thursday.

Russia imposed a "non-working" period across the country at the end of April which "served as the decisive factor in lowering industrial output," the Rosstat statistics agency said in a statement.

Related Topics

April Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates Airlines sets industry-leading safety sta ..

21 minutes ago

Ministry of Health announces 43,000 additional COV ..

21 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed praises collective effort to ove ..

51 minutes ago

UAE, Japan discuss cultural relations

1 hour ago

TRENDS e-discussion stresses continuous awareness ..

1 hour ago

ADAFSA stresses importance of slaughtering animals ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.