Russia Says Industrial Output Shrank 6.6% In April
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 12:00 AM
Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Russia's industrial output fell by 6.6 percent in April year on year, dampened by a coronavirus lockdown, the state statistics agency said Thursday.
Russia imposed a "non-working" period across the country at the end of April which "served as the decisive factor in lowering industrial output," the Rosstat statistics agency said in a statement.