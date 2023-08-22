Open Menu

Russia Says Jet 'destroys' Ukraine Reconnaissance Boat In Black Sea

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2023 | 08:50 AM

Russia says jet 'destroys' Ukraine reconnaissance boat in Black Sea

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Russia's defence ministry said early Tuesday one of its Sukhoi jets had "destroyed" a Ukrainian "reconnaissance boat" in the Black Sea.

"Tonight, the crew of the Su-30cm naval aviation of the Black Sea Fleet destroyed a reconnaissance boat of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the area of Russian gas production facilities in the Black Sea," the ministry said on Telegram.

The statement did not give details on what kind of boat had been destroyed, or where exactly the incident had taken place.

Russian officials have said they have thwarted a string of Ukrainian marine drone attacks on its warships in the Black Sea.

On Thursday evening, ships of the Russian fleet were targeted by a Ukrainian naval drone attack, according to Moscow's defence ministry.

Attacks from both sides have escalated in the Black Sea since Russia pulled out of a deal that had allowed safe export of Ukrainian grain through the shipping hub.

