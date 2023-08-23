Open Menu

Russia Says Jets Scrambled To Intercept Two Drones Over Black Sea

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2023 | 02:10 AM

Russia says jets scrambled to intercept two drones over Black Sea

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Russia said Tuesday that it dispatched two fighter jets to intercept two drones over the Black Sea, without specifying which countries had deployed them.

"To prevent a potential violation of Russia's state border and to counter the UAVs conducting electronic reconnaissance, two Russian fighter jets were lifted," the defence ministry said, identifying the drones as an MQ-9 Reaper and a Bayraktar TB2.

"The UAVs changed their flight direction and left the areas where aerial reconnaissance was being conducted" as a result of the manoeuvre, it added.

The Black Sea has seen renewed tensions since Russia exited a deal protecting exports from Ukraine ports in mid-July, with attacks escalating on both sides.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russia said it destroyed two Ukrainian military boats in the area.

Incidents involving Russian and Western aircraft have also multiplied over the Black Sea and Baltic Sea in recent months.

Tensions grew between Moscow and Washington when a US Reaper drone crashed after colliding with a Russian fighter jet over the Black Sea in mid-March.

Moscow said in May that it had intercepted four US strategic bombers above the Baltic Sea in two separate incidents in the space of one week.

Russia has also said it has intercepted French, German, Polish and British aircraft.

Related Topics

Drone Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington German May Border From

Recent Stories

Mariam Almheiri: UAE stands ready to host COP28 an ..

Mariam Almheiri: UAE stands ready to host COP28 and highlight its role in enhanc ..

3 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed officially inaugurate ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed officially inaugurates Mawaheb Talent Hub

4 hours ago
 'National heroes': PM lauds teamwork for successfu ..

'National heroes': PM lauds teamwork for successful chairlift rescue operation

4 hours ago
 Bugti thanks Almighty for successful Battagram res ..

Bugti thanks Almighty for successful Battagram rescue operation

4 hours ago
 Rescue, relief operation continued in Sutlej river ..

Rescue, relief operation continued in Sutlej river areas

5 hours ago
 High-level committee to be formed to address griev ..

High-level committee to be formed to address grievances of daily wager teachers: ..

5 hours ago
Join the club: BRICS faces rift over push for new ..

Join the club: BRICS faces rift over push for new members

5 hours ago
 British chip champion Arm files to go public in US ..

British chip champion Arm files to go public in US

5 hours ago
 French grape-pickers wilt as 'heat dome' temperatu ..

French grape-pickers wilt as 'heat dome' temperatures top 40C

5 hours ago
 The Human Rights Commission Pakistan (HRCP) discus ..

The Human Rights Commission Pakistan (HRCP) discusses factors leading to child l ..

5 hours ago
 EU commission vice president resigns to stand in D ..

EU commission vice president resigns to stand in Dutch elections

5 hours ago
 Russia says Ukrainian boats destroyed amid new Bla ..

Russia says Ukrainian boats destroyed amid new Black Sea clashes

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous