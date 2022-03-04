Russia says 'limiting' sites of BBC, Deutsche Welle, Meduza, Svoboda

(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Russia's media watchdog said Friday it had restricted access to several independent media websites, including the BBC, tightening controls over the internet more than one week after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Access to websites of the BBC, the independent news website Meduza, German broadcaster Deutsche Welle, and the Russian-language website of the US-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Svoboda, were "limited" by Roskomnadzor, it said, following a request from prosecutors.