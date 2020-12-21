UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Says 'not Sending Troops' To C.Africa

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 11:10 PM

Russia says 'not sending troops' to C.Africa

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov on Monday rejected a claim that the country had sent troops to the Central African Republic after an alleged attempted coup.

"We are not sending troops, we are complying with all UN resolutions," the Interfax news agency cited Bogdanov as saying.

The car government said earlier Monday that Russia, along with Rwanda, had sent in hundreds of troops after three powerful rebel groups merged and started to advance on the capital Bangui.

While Bodganov denied that Russia was deploying troops in CAR, he noted that it has previously sent military instructors to the troubled country under a cooperation agreement.

"So our people are there, naturally," he added.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not comment about the CAR claim on the troop deployment, although he described the political crisis there as a "cause for serious concern".

When reached by AFP the Russian defence ministry did not give an immediate comment.

The deputy foreign minister also told Interfax that CAR's presidential election would take place as planned on December 27, despite "destructive forces" trying to "disrupt" them.

Russia in recent years has sought to increase its clout in Africa, with analysts pointing to the presence in several countries of the pro-Kremlin mercenary group Wagner.

In CAR, Moscow has been leading a vast diplomatic and financial offensive since 2018 in return for major concessions to Russian companies for the exploitation of minerals, particularly gold and diamonds.

Related Topics

Election Africa United Nations Moscow Russia Car Bangui Rwanda Central African Republic December 2018 Gold All Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Sharjah accredited as &#039;standard emirate for i ..

1 minute ago

Etihad Airways updates travel rules for passengers ..

46 minutes ago

Board of Directors of UAE Banks Federation approve ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution on Board of ..

2 hours ago

NIMR celebrates 20th anniversary as leading milita ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss way ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.