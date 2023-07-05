Open Menu

Russia Says One Killed, 41 Injured In East Ukraine Attack

Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Russia says one killed, 41 injured in east Ukraine attack

Moscow, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Russia said Wednesday that one person was killed and another 41 injured, including two children, by Ukrainian fire in the east Ukraine town of Makiivka, controlled by Russian forces.

The Donetsk region has been partially occupied by Kremlin-backed separatists since 2014 and its complete capture is Russia's primarily military objective in Ukraine.

But the industrial territory is also now the focus of a Ukrainian counter-offensive launched several weeks ago.

"Forty-one people have been injured due to the shelling, including two children. One person has died from their wounds," Vladislav Klyucharov, the Russian-appointed head of the city's administration said on Russia's state-run broadcaster Rossiya-24.

Ukraine's military said it had destroyed a Russian "formation" in Makiivka and released video showing a huge explosion lighting up the night sky and the silhouette of at least one building.

