UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Says Pyongyang Facing Severe Shortages After Covid Measures

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 03:30 PM

Russia says Pyongyang facing severe shortages after Covid measures

Moscow, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Russia's embassy in Pyongyang said Thursday that conditions in North Korea's capital had become exceptionally difficult after drastic measures were imposed to combat the coronavirus.

The hermetic totalitarian state, which has yet to confirm a single case of the coronavirus, has closed its borders, locked down entire cities and taken a range of other steps to try to prevent an outbreak.

In a post on its Facebook page, the Russian embassy said foreign diplomatic personnel were abandoning Pyongyang, with fewer than 300 foreigners remaining in the city.

"Not everyone, far from it, can endure restrictions that are unprecedented in their severity, the most acute shortage of essential goods, including medicine, and the inability to solve health problems," it said.

The UN special rapporteur on the rights situation in North Korea last month warned that anti-coronavirus measures had caused "severe economic hardship" in a country already fraught with food insecurity.

Impoverished North Korea -- which is under international sanctions over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes -- has long struggled to feed itself, suffering chronic food shortages.

The anti-virus shutdown has cancelled all flights in or out of the country, as well as cross-border trains.

Neighbouring Russia has close relations with North Korea and maintains a significant diplomatic presence.

In February, eight Russian diplomats and family members -- the youngest of them a three-year-old girl -- arrived home from North Korea on a hand-pushed rail trolley due to Pyongyang's restrictions.

Video went viral of the trolley, laden with suitcases and women, being pushed across a border railway bridge into Russia.

Related Topics

Shortage United Nations Osama Bin Laden Russia Facebook Nuclear Pyongyang North Korea Turkish Lira February Border Women Post Family All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,315 new COVID-19 cases, 2,435 reco ..

23 minutes ago

Handicrafts exports increased record 100%

20 minutes ago

Kremlin on Putin's Plans to Talk With US, Saudi Le ..

25 minutes ago

Top Iraqi, Saudi Diplomats Discuss Enhancing Bilat ..

37 minutes ago

Japan's Lawmakers Reject No-Confidence Motion Agai ..

37 minutes ago

China Ready to Work on Post-COVID Crossborder Trav ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.