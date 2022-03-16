UrduPoint.com

Russia Says Quitting Council Of Europe

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Russia says quitting Council of Europe

Strasbourg, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Russia said Tuesday it would pull out of the Council of Europe after pressure mounted for Moscow to be expelled from the pan-European rights body over its invasion of Ukraine.

Essentially jumping before it was pushed from the Strasbourg-based body, the Russian foreign ministry said it had given notification of its departure to the Secretary General Marija Pejcinovic Buric.

The decision draws the curtain on Russia's quarter century membership of the Council of Europe (COE) and also opens the way for Moscow to reimpose the death penalty if the authorities decide.

The so-called "Ruxit" from the Council of Europe means that Russia will no longer be a signatory to the European Convention on Human Rights and its citizens will no longer be able to file applications to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

It is only the second time in the history of the Council of Europe that a member state has announced it has quit the body after Greece walked out temporarily in the late 1960s.

Russia was suspended from all its rights of representation a day after tens of thousands of troops entered Ukraine on February 24.

The body's parliamentary assembly was Tuesday also expected to pass a resolution urging the committee of ministers -- the COE's main decision making body -- to start a procedure to expel Russia.

Buric "received formal notification from the Russian Federation of its withdrawal from the Council of Europe", the body's spokesman Daniel Holtgen confirmed.

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal had on Monday demanded that Russia be immediately expelled, saying it had no right to remain a member after sending troops to the pro-Western country.

- Eyes on death penalty - The Russian foreign ministry posted a statement on "launching the procedure to exit the Council of Europe" on its Telegram account, adding it had "no regret" about leaving.

Russia joined the Council of Europe in 1996.

The ministry said its exit would "not affect the rights and freedoms of Russian citizens" and that "the implementation of already adopted resolutions of the European Court of Human Rights will continue, if they do not contradict Russia's Constitution".

It claimed that EU and NATO member states within the Council of Europe had turned the organisation into an "instrument for anti-Russian policies".

Russia's exit will mark a major change for the ECHR which acts as a court of final instance when all domestic avenues are exhausted.

Cases brought by Russian citizens have piled up at the ECHR accounting for 24 percent of the current cases, such as those concerning dissident prisoner Alexei Navalny.

No member state has ever been expelled from the Council of Europe, which was created in 1949 and has 47 member states including Russia.

Moscow's move has one precedent -- when it was under military rule Greece walked out of the body in 1969 to avoid being expelled. Athens then rejoined in 1974 after the fall of the junta.

Not using the death penalty is a precondition of COE membership, and former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy national security council chief, had evoked bringing back capital punishment if Russia left the body.

Russia has observed a moratorium on the death penalty since 1996 though it has never formally abolished the practice.

Belarus, the only European country to still use the death penalty and Moscow's ally, is not a member of the organisation.

A Russian exit will also deprive the COE of nearly seven percent of its annual budget, around 500 million Euros ($545 million).

But Buric told AFP this month she had received "reassuring" signals from several member states, including France and Germany, ready to guarantee the financial sustainability of the organisation.

Related Topics

Assembly NATO Resolution Century Prime Minister Prisoner Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Budget France Germany Athens Greece February All From Million Court

Recent Stories

US says it has no indication that India's missile ..

US says it has no indication that India's missile incident was anything other th ..

1 hour ago
 Qureshi speaks with Belarusian FM; discusses ongoi ..

Qureshi speaks with Belarusian FM; discusses ongoing Russia-Ukraine talks

1 hour ago
 Fact Finding Committee releases report to evaluate ..

Fact Finding Committee releases report to evaluate reasons of suicide cases in T ..

1 hour ago
 Anti-harassment committees set up in 17 department ..

Anti-harassment committees set up in 17 departments of Balochistan: Dr Buledi

2 hours ago
 Eriksen returns to Danish squad after cardiac arre ..

Eriksen returns to Danish squad after cardiac arrest

3 hours ago
 Punjab to get benefits from Malaysian experts on m ..

Punjab to get benefits from Malaysian experts on midwifery, nursing: Dr Yasmin R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>