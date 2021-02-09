UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Says Ready For 'constructive' Work With New Libyan Leadership

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 12:40 AM

Russia says ready for 'constructive' work with new Libyan leadership

Moscow, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Moscow is prepared for "constructive" work with Libya's newly selected interim leaders, the Russian foreign ministry said Monday.

In a statement it said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held a phone call with Abdul Hamid Dbeibah and Mohammad Younes Menfi to congratulate them on their elections Friday to the posts of interim prime minister and interim head to the presidential council respectively.

"Sergei Lavrov reaffirmed Russia's readiness for constructive engagement with the transitional administration of Libya with a view to overcoming the protracted crisis in that country as soon as possible," the Russian foreign ministry statement said.

Lavrov also noted that Russia will focus on "strengthening cooperation in the interests of further developing the traditionally friendly Russian-Libyan relations", the statement added.

Conflict-torn Libya embarked Saturday on a new phase of its post-Kadhafi transition after an interim executive was selected to lead the country until December elections following a decade of chaos.

Dbeibah and Menfi face the task of trying to reunify the institutions of a state undermined by divisions between the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli and a rival administration backed by military strongman Khalifa Haftar in the east.

Moscow backs Haftar against the GNA in the conflict and has been accused of sending mercenaries of the Wagner Group private military company to join the fight.

In December the European Union sanctioned Russia for what Brussels said was Moscow's destabilising role in the country.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia European Union Company Brussels Tripoli Lead Libya December Government

Recent Stories

Rulers send condolences to Saudi King

26 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Malaysian FM

41 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid addresses UAE people; Arab, Is ..

56 minutes ago

COAS commends innovativeness of Military planners ..

7 minutes ago

Govt trying to stop horse trading in Senate electi ..

7 minutes ago

US Has Nearly 700 Coronavirus Cases of UK Variant ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.