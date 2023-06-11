UrduPoint.com

Russia Says Repels Ukraine Attack On Black Sea Warship

Faizan Hashmi Published June 11, 2023 | 09:50 PM

Russia says repels Ukraine attack on Black Sea warship

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :Moscow said on Sunday its forces repelled a Ukrainian attack on a Russian warship guarding gas pipelines in the Black Sea.

"Ukraine's armed forces made an unsuccessful attempt to attack the Black Sea Fleet's Priazovye ship," the Russian defence ministry said, adding Kyiv's forces used six unmanned boats.

"All the boats have been destroyed," the ministry said in a statement. "There are no casualties.".

The Priazovye battleship, which has been guarding the TurkStream and the Blue Stream gas pipelines, continues to perform its tasks, the defence ministry said.

A remotely piloted US military aircraft called the RQ-4 Global Hawk was conducting reconnaissance in the Black Sea at the time of the attack, Moscow said.

Related Topics

Attack Moscow Russia Gas Sunday All

Recent Stories

Rabdan Academy launches summer camp to empower tom ..

Rabdan Academy launches summer camp to empower tomorrow&#039;s leaders

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets UAE students studying in ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets UAE students studying in Japan

2 hours ago
 Eid Al Adha holiday for Federal Government from 9 ..

Eid Al Adha holiday for Federal Government from 9 to 12 Dhul Hijjah

4 hours ago
 Champions League final brings global record to Ist ..

Champions League final brings global record to Istanbul Airport

4 hours ago
 Artificial Intelligence Office organises AI-Enable ..

Artificial Intelligence Office organises AI-Enabled Entrepreneurs conference in ..

4 hours ago
 Turkish media celebrates UAE President&#039;s visi ..

Turkish media celebrates UAE President&#039;s visit

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.