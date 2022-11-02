Russia says resuming participation in Ukraine grain deal

Moscow, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Russia confirmed on Wednesday that it was resuming its participation in the Ukraine grain deal, saying it had received "sufficient" guarantees from Kyiv on demilitarising a maritime corridor.

"Russia considers that the received guarantees are at the moment sufficient and is resuming the implementation of the agreement," the defence ministry said in a statement.

Moscow pulled out of the UN-brokered deal on Saturday after its Black Sea Fleet based in Crimea's Sevastopol port was targeted by drones in what Russia called a "terrorist attack.

" The defence ministry said it was able to get written guarantees from Kyiv "thanks to the participation" of the UN and "assistance" from Turkey.

The ministry said Kyiv guaranteed "the non-use of the humanitarian corridor and Ukrainian ports defined in the interests of the export of agricultural products for conducting military operations against the Russian Federation."