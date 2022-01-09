Russia says rules out any 'concession' at Ukraine talks with US

Moscow, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Russia said Sunday it ruled out any concession with the United States at talks on Ukraine and security in Europe, adding it was "disappointed" with US signals so far.

"We will not agree to any concession. That is completely excluded," Russia's deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov told Russian news agencies. "We are disappointed with the signals coming in the last few days from Washington but also from Brussels."