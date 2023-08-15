Open Menu

Russia Says Scrambled Jet To Intercept Norwegian Aircraft Nearing Border

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2023 | 01:50 AM

Russia says scrambled jet to intercept Norwegian aircraft nearing border

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Russia announced on Monday that it had dispatched a MiG-29 fighter jet to "prevent a violation" of its border by a Norwegian military patrol aircraft over the Barents Sea.

"As the Russian fighter approached, the foreign military plane made a U-turn away from the borders of the Russian Federation," the Russian defence ministry said.

"There was no violation of the border," the statement added, identifying the Norwegian aircraft as a P-8A Poseidon patrol plane.

The defence ministry said its flight was carried out in accordance with international rules, "without crossing air routes or making dangerous rapprochement." NATO member Norway shares a land border with Russia as well as a maritime border in the Barents Sea.

Incidents involving Russian and Western aircraft have multiplied over the recent months against the backdrop of Russia's large-scale military intervention in Ukraine.

"It is true that a Norwegian P-8 aircraft was identified by a Russian aircraft in international airspace over the Barents Sea," Lieutenant Colonel Reidar Flasnes at the Norwegian armed forces' operational headquarters told news agency NTB.

Flasnes added that the identification of the flight was a "routine operation." "Such operations are carried out by both Norway and Russia from time to time," he said.

From the beginning of the year until the beginning of July, the Norwegian air force carried out 20 identification missions to identify 37 aircraft, most of them Russian.

"There was nothing special about this flight, and I have not received any reports that it was associated with any drama," Flasnes told the news agency.

Separately, the Russian defence ministry said some of its strategic bombers carried out scheduled flights over neutral waters of the Baltic and northern seas, including the Barents Sea.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Norway July Border From

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terrorist attack on religious shrine ..

UAE condemns terrorist attack on religious shrine in Shiraz, Iran

8 minutes ago
 Independence Day 'Launch Rally' held

Independence Day 'Launch Rally' held

2 hours ago
 UAE astronaut congratulates Pakistanis on Independ ..

UAE astronaut congratulates Pakistanis on Independence Day from space

2 hours ago
 Prince Ali releases Sohni Dharti Series of digital ..

Prince Ali releases Sohni Dharti Series of digital art work on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Political stability core for holding free, fair el ..

Political stability core for holding free, fair elections: Kaira

2 hours ago
 UN experts urge Taliban to swiftly reverse increas ..

UN experts urge Taliban to swiftly reverse increasingly harsh curbs on women, g ..

2 hours ago
Two UAE astronauts conduct spacewalk training at N ..

Two UAE astronauts conduct spacewalk training at NASA’s neutral buoyancy lab

2 hours ago
 BHC Chief Justice hoists flag on Independence Day ..

BHC Chief Justice hoists flag on Independence Day in Quetta

2 hours ago
 Stocks fizzle as traders eye China property risks

Stocks fizzle as traders eye China property risks

2 hours ago
 ENOC Group empowers youth towards more sustainable ..

ENOC Group empowers youth towards more sustainable future during ENOC Youth Week

3 hours ago
 Five dead, seven missing as migrant boat sinks off ..

Five dead, seven missing as migrant boat sinks off Tunisia

2 hours ago
 Universities celebrate Independence Day with natio ..

Universities celebrate Independence Day with national spirit

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous