UrduPoint.com

Russia Says Sending Uranium Ammo To Kyiv Would Be 'serious' Escalation

Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Russia says sending uranium ammo to Kyiv would be 'serious' escalation

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Russia on Wednesday warned of a "serious" escalation of the Ukraine crisis if Britain gives Kyiv armour piercing ammunition which contains depleted uranium.

"This is a step towards a further escalation, and a serious one at that," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

He added that the use of such ammunition would "sharply reduce" Ukraine's ability to "produce high-quality, uncontaminated food".

On Tuesday, President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow would be "forced to react" to any such British moves.

Moscow has been reacting to a written response by a UK defence minister, Annabel Goldie, who was asked whether "any of the ammunition currently being supplied to Ukraine contains depleted uranium".

She responded on Monday by saying that "we will be providing ammunition including armour piercing rounds which contain depleted uranium".

Related Topics

Defence Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin United Kingdom

Recent Stories

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure wins &#039;E ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure wins &#039;Excellence in Governance - Mari ..

42 minutes ago
 5,000 Google Scholarships, 6-month free of cost Co ..

5,000 Google Scholarships, 6-month free of cost Coursera training announced, PIT ..

47 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Services announces Ramadan operati ..

Emirates Health Services announces Ramadan operating hours

57 minutes ago
 ADNEC Group receives BSI Kitemark Innovation Manag ..

ADNEC Group receives BSI Kitemark Innovation Management Certification

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler opens Jarir Bookstore in Sharjah

Sharjah Ruler opens Jarir Bookstore in Sharjah

1 hour ago
 Hazza bin Zayed congratulates UAE Rulers on Holy M ..

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates UAE Rulers on Holy Month of Ramadan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.