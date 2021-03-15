Russia says Sputnik V production agreements reached in key EU countries

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :The developers of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine said Monday they had reached production agreements in key European countries as the EU's medical agency deliberates official approval for the Russian jab.

The head of Russia's Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev said in a statement that his organisation "has already reached agreements with companies from Italy, Spain, France and Germany to launch production of Sputnik V".