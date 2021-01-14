UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Says Sputnik Vaccine Twitter Account Blocked

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 seconds ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 11:20 PM

Russia says Sputnik vaccine Twitter account blocked

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Russia said on Thursday that the Twitter account of the much-touted Sputnik V, the country's coronavirus vaccine, has been blocked.

"Sputnik V account @sputnikvaccine has been restricted. We are looking into the reasons for this," the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), the sovereign wealth fund, which has financed the development of Sputnik, said in a statement.

"Via Twitter, we have shared all the information and we've been open and transparent on how the vaccine works."Russia in August registered Sputnik V -- named after the Soviet-era satellite -- months ahead of Western competitors but before the start of large-scale clinical trials, which left some experts wary.

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said Russia's vaccine was the world's best and tasked officials with launching mass coronavirus vaccinations from next week.

Related Topics

World Russia Twitter Vladimir Putin August All From Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Mohammed opens Hermes Carre Club exhib ..

5 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences on death of Princ ..

5 minutes ago

UEFA plans for Euro and Champions League unchanged ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore High Court summons PEMRA chairman, others f ..

2 minutes ago

Taliban Spokesman Dismisses Reports About Postpone ..

2 minutes ago

France Condemns Deadly Attack on UN Mission in CAR ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.