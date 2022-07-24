UrduPoint.com

Russia Says Strike On Odessa Port Hit Ukrainian Military Targets

Umer Jamshaid Published July 24, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Russia says strike on Odessa port hit Ukrainian military targets

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :Russia on Sunday said its missiles had destroyed a Ukrainian warship and weapons from the United States after a strike on Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odessa, crucial for grain exports.

The strike Saturday came a day after Kyiv and Moscow signed a landmark agreement hammered out over months of negotiations aimed at relieving a global food crisis.

"High-precision, long-range missiles launched from the sea destroyed a docked Ukrainian warship and a stockpile of anti-ship missiles delivered by the United States to the Kyiv regime," the Russian defence ministry said.

"A Ukrainian army repair and upgrade plant has also been put out of order," the ministry said in a statement on Telegram.

Earlier on Sunday, Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Russian Kalibr missiles destroyed a Ukrainian "patrol boat" in the strike.

Neither the Russian army nor Zakharova provided evidence to prove the claims. AFP was unable to confirm the claims independently.

On Saturday, Ukraine accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of having "spit in the face" of the deal to unblock grain exports brokered by the United Nations and Turkey.

Zelensky claimed the strikes on Odessa -- one of three designated export hubs under the deal -- showed Moscow could not keep its promises.

But Turkey said Saturday that Russia denied any attack on the port.

"The Russians told us that they had absolutely nothing to do with this attack and they were looking into the issue very closely," Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said.

Ukraine's Western allies including Britain and the United States condemned the attack.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the attack cast "serious doubt on the credibility of Russia's commitment" to the deal.

The Ukrainian military had said its air defences had shot down two cruise missiles but two more hit the port Saturday.

Zelensky has said that around 20 million tonnes of produce from last year's harvest and the current crop would be exported under the agreement.

Related Topics

Attack Defence Minister Army United Nations Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey Vladimir Putin Odessa United States Sunday From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 July 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th July 2022

7 hours ago
 Cycling: Tour de France results

Cycling: Tour de France results

15 hours ago
 Vingegaard wants to 'return and win another Tour d ..

Vingegaard wants to 'return and win another Tour de France'

15 hours ago
 Leclerc on pole ahead of Verstappen for French Gra ..

Leclerc on pole ahead of Verstappen for French Grand Prix

15 hours ago
 Ulema, mashaykh role stressed for peace, unity amo ..

Ulema, mashaykh role stressed for peace, unity among Muslims

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.