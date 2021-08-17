Russia Says Supports 'inclusive' Political Dialogue In Afghanistan
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 05:30 PM
Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Tuesday that Moscow supports "inclusive" political dialogue in Afghanistan as the Taliban forms a new government after completing its military takeover.
"We support the beginning of an inclusive national dialogue with the participation of all of Afghanistan's political, ethnic and religious groups," Lavrov said in comments carried by Russian state tv.