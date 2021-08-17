Russia Says Taliban's Initial Assurances 'positive Signal'
Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Tuesday that the Taliban's initial assurances since completing their military takeover of Afghanistan over the weekend have been a "positive signal".
"I consider it a positive signal that the Taliban in Kabul are declaring and in practice showing their readiness to respect the opinion of others," Lavrov said.