Russia Says Targeting Ukraine Military Facilities With 'precision' Weapons
Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2022 | 10:50 AM
Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :The Russian defence ministry said Thursday it was targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure with precision weapons after President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation against the country.
"Military infrastructure, air defense facilities, military airfields, and aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are being disabled with high-precision weapons," the defence ministry said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.