Russia Says Thwarted Ukraine Drone Attacks Near Moscow

Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Russia said on Monday it had thwarted two Ukrainian drone attacks in the Moscow region with no casualties reported.

An attempt by Kyiv to carry out an "attack with an aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle was foiled" around 6:50 am (0350 GMT), the defence ministry said in a statement.

The drone was "suppressed by means of electronic warfare" and crashed in Pokrovskoye village in the Odintsovo district southwest of the capital, it said, adding there were no casualties.

Another "attack by the Kyiv regime" was thwarted in Istra, northwest of Moscow, it said.

It happened at 8:16 am.

The RIA Novosti news agency said flights from two international airports, Vnukovo and Domodedovo, were temporarily disrupted and diverted elsewhere.

In recent weeks, two drone attacks were repelled over Moscow's financial district, each causing minor damage to the facades of high-rise buildings. In May, drones were shot down near the Kremlin.

