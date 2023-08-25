Open Menu

Russia Says Thwarts Massive Ukrainian Drone Attack On Crimea

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Russia says thwarts massive Ukrainian drone attack on Crimea

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Russia downed a barrage of 42 Ukrainian drones near Crimea, Moscow's defence ministry said Friday, in the largest recent air attack on the peninsula and a day after Kyiv claimed a special forces raid on the territory.

Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, has been targeted by Kyiv throughout Moscow's Ukraine offensive but has come under more intense, increased attacks in recent weeks.

Nine drones were "destroyed... over the territory of the Republic of Crimea," the defence ministry wrote on Telegram early Friday.

Thirty-three others "were suppressed by electronic warfare and crashed without reaching the target," it said, without specifying whether there had been any damage or casualties.

Earlier, a local Russian-installed official said several drones had been destroyed over the sea off Crimea's Cape Khersones.

