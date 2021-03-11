UrduPoint.com
Russia Says Twitter Not Removing 'banned' Information

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Russia's telecommunications watchdog said Thursday that Twitter had still not deleted more than 3,000 posts containing illegal content after Moscow began disrupting Twitter's services in the country.

On Wednesday, Roskomnadzor said it began slowing down the US social media giant's work in Russia, saying Twitter failed to comply with its requests to delete content related to child pornography, drug use and calls for minors to commit suicide.

"As of March 11, 2021, more than 3,100 publications containing banned information have not been deleted," Roskomnadzor said in a statement on Thursday.

"There has not been a response to a Roskomnadzor request to delete banned materials containing child pornography, pro-drug and suicide content."The communications watchdog reiterated that the measures only affect posts with photo, video and graphics.

