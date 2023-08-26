Russia says two drones downed as Ukrainian shells wound four

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :Russia said Saturday that its air defences shot down one drone approaching Moscow and another in a border region while Ukrainian shelling wounded four in a border town.

Russia and the Moscow-annexed Crimean peninsula have been hit by a wave of drone attacks in recent days as Kyiv warns it will carry the conflict back to Russia.

The Russian defence ministry said one drone was destroyed approaching Moscow at around 03:00 Moscow time (0000 GMT) and another close to the border in Belgorod region at 09:00 (0600 GMT).

Moscow, which was rarely attacked during the early stages of the conflict, is now being targeted by almost daily drone strikes.

"Tonight, air defence forces destroyed a drone on approach to Moscow in the Istrinskii district," the capital's mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on Telegram.

"Preliminarily, there were no casualties or damage.

Emergency services are working on the site," he added.

The drone attacks came as the governor of Russia's Belgorod region said Kyiv shelled the town of Urazovo, about 10 kilometres (six miles) from the Ukrainian border, injuring four people.

Russian regions bordering Ukraine have regularly reported indiscriminate shelling by Kyiv's armed forces and occasional cross-border incursions.

"The Ukrainian armed forces shelled the town of Urazovo in Valuysky municipal district with Grad shells," governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on social media.

He said Ukraine used "cluster munitions" in the attack, and that residential homes and an agricultural shop were hit.

"According to preliminary data, there are 4 victims -- three men and one woman. All of them have shrapnel wounds," he added.

