Russia says UK ties unlikely to improve under Truss

Moscow, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Russia is not expecting any changes to its frosty relations with Britain under new prime minister Liz Truss, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"Judging by statements made by Madame Truss when she was still foreign minister...

one can say with much certainty that no changes for the better are expected," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by the state TASS agency.

Under outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson Britain was one of Ukraine's staunchest supporters following the start of Moscow's offensive in the former Soviet republic.

Truss, who is due to formally take over the premiership on Tuesday, is expected to continue the policy of forcefully confronting Russia.