Russia says Ukraine grain export deal 'ended'

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :The Kremlin on Monday said it was exiting a major agreement allowing Ukraine grain exports hours after drones struck Russia's only bridge connecting its mainland to the annexed Crimea peninsula.

Moscow said the deadly Kerch bridge attack had nothing to do with its withdrawal and for months has complained about the implementation of the pact, which was designed to ease fears of food shortages in vulnerable countries.

"The grain deal has ceased. As soon as the Russian part (of the agreements) are fulfilled, the Russian side will immediately return to the grain deal," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, adding the move was not linked to the strike.

The announcement came hours after drones struck the sole road link connecting Russia to the annexed Crimea peninsula, a key supply line for Russian forces resupplying frontlines in the south of Ukraine.

Kyiv's navy and SBU security service carried out a "special operation" using seaborne drones, a security service source told AFP.

Russian authorities said a civilian couple was killed and their daughter wounded in the attack on the bridge, which was also damaged last year in a blast that Moscow blamed on Kyiv.

- Crimea bridge blast - Local officials said traffic had been halted and asked tourists to stay in their lodgings. Officials encouraged Russians travelling to and from Crimea to travel through occupied Ukrainian territory.

The Kremlin noted Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered "repair and restoration work" on the bridge and help for people stuck in traffic.

Over the course of the last year, the Black Sea Grain Initiative has enabled the export in cargo of more than 32 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain.

But those transports have come to a halt because of Russia's refusal so far to renew the deal.

"The applications have not been approved by all parties," said a statement from the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) that oversees the agreement. "No new ships have been approved to participate since 27 June."Putin just last week signalled Russia's intention to terminate the agreement saying Moscow's interests were being ignored under the deal brokered by the UN and Turkey.