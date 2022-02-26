Russia says Ukraine prolonging conflict by refusing talks

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :The Kremlin on Saturday accused Ukraine of prolonging the military conflict by refusing to negotiate as Russia pressed on with its invasion of the pro-Western country.

"In connection with the expected negotiations, the Russian president yesterday afternoon ordered the suspension of the advance of the main forces of the Russian Federation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters during a conference call.

"Since the Ukrainian side refused to negotiate, the advance of the Russian forces resumed this afternoon."mp-as/oc/ach