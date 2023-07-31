Russia says Ukrainian drone struck police station, no casualties

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :A Ukrainian drone hit a police station overnight in the frontier Russian region of Briansk but there were no victims, the regional governor said Monday.

"Ukrainian forces attacked the district of Trubchevsky at night," Alexander Bogomaz said on Telegram. "A drone hit the police station in this district. No victims" but the windows and roof were damaged, he added.