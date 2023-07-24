Russia says Ukrainian drones hit central Moscow, Crimea

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Ukrainian drones hit two buildings in Moscow and an ammunition depot in Russian-annexed Crimea on Monday, Russian officials said, as Ukraine reported another Russian strike on a grain facility.

Russia said it had neutralised two Ukrainian drones over Moscow during the night with no casualties reported.

One of the drones crashed close to the defence ministry in the centre of the Russian capital, while the other hit an office building in southern Moscow.

The attacks came a day after Kyiv vowed to "retaliate" for a Russian missile attack on the Black Sea port of Odesa.

AFP reporters at the scene of the strike near the ministry on Komsomolsky Prospekt saw a two-storey building with a damaged roof behind a police cordon.

"I wasn't asleep. It was 3:39am. The house really shook," Vladimir, a 70-year-old local resident, told AFP about the moment of impact.

"It is scandalous that a Ukrainian drone almost flew into the defence ministry," said Vladimir, who declined to give his last name, as he took pictures at the scene.

Polina, a 35-year-old manager out walking her dog, said her husband and child were woken by "a very loud noise right next to our house".

In Crimea, Moscow-installed governor Sergei Aksyonov said Russian forces shot down 11 Ukrainian drones.

He said an ammunition depot was "hit" and a private house "damaged", without providing further details.