Russia says US masterminded drone attack on Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 04, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Moscow, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Russia on Thursday accused the US of masterminding a drone attack on the Kremlin and said sabotage attacks by Ukraine behind Russian lines had reached "unprecedented momentum".

The Kremlin has said Ukraine carried out the attack with two drones aiming to kill President Vladimir Putin -- a charge which Kyiv has denied.

"Decisions on such attacks are not made in Kyiv, but in Washington," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Kyiv only does what it is told to do." "Washington should understand clearly that we know this," he said.

Peskov said Putin was working in his office in the Kremlin as normal on Thursday but added that security measures in Moscow would be beefed up following the attack, which the Kremlin said occurred in the night between Tuesday and Wednesday.

"Of course, everything will be strengthened. Everything has already been strengthened in preparation for the Victory Day parade" on May 9, he said.

Russia has also reported a series of drone attacks on oil facilities and train derailments, blaming Ukraine.

"The terrorist and sabotage activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are gaining unprecedented momentum," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

It added that Russia "reserves the right to take retaliatory measures."

