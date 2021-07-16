UrduPoint.com
Russia Says US Mission In Afghanistan Has Failed

Fri 16th July 2021

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Russia on Friday said that the United States had failed in its mission in Afghanistan and blamed the withdrawal of foreign forces for the war-torn country's rapidly deteriorating stability.

Taliban insurgents in Afghanistan have capitalised on the last stages of the withdrawal of foreign troops to launch offensives, capturing a swath of districts and border crossings, and encircling provincial capitals.

The White House had tried to paint the drawdown of foreign troops in "the most positive colours", Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday.

"But everyone understands that the mission failed," he told reporters at a conference in Uzbekistan attended by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

Lavrov earlier blamed the "hasty withdrawal" of US and NATO troops worsening security in Afghanistan and warned of instability spreading to neighbouring countries.

"In recent days we have unfortunately seen a rapid deterioration of the situation in Afghanistan," he said in comments carried by Russian news agencies.

"In light of the hasty withdrawal of the US and NATO troops, there is huge uncertainty around the future of the political and military situation in this country," he told reporters.

Russia hosted Taliban representatives in Moscow last week, where the insurgent group claimed to have control over about 85 percent of Afghanistan.

Moscow is closely watching the Taliban's advance and concerned about the potential for instability reaching neighbouring ex-Soviet Central Asian countries where Russia maintains military bases.

Lavrov said the crisis had increased the threat of terrorism and worsened problems surrounding drug trafficking, which he said had reached "an unprecedented level".

"It's clear that, in this situation, there is a real risk of instability spreading to neighbouring countries," he said in Tashkent, according to Russian news agency TASS.

